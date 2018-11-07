UIS Career Development Center seeks donations of professional clothing for student job interviews

University of Illinois Springfield Career Development Center is asking Springfield-area residents to donate clean, new or gently used, ready to wear professional clothing for students to wear to job interviews and internships.
The professional clothing drive is being held as part of National Career Development Month.
This year, the Career Development Center is specifically asking for donations of full suits, professional dresses, suit jackets or blazers, skirts or slacks, shirts or blouses, ties or scarfs and shoes.
Donations may be dropped off at the UIS Career Development Center, located in the Student Affairs Building, Room 50, on the east side of the UIS campus Nov. 12-16 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Clothing will be distributed to students Nov. 26-30 during the UIS Professional Clothing Closet event.
For more information, contact the UIS Career Development Center, at 217/206-6508 or careerservices@uis.edu.
