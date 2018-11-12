Monday, November 12, 2018
UIS to co-host a history symposium celebrating Illinois’ Bicentennial on statehood day
WHEN: Monday, December 3, 2018, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Student Union Ballroom, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield
DETAILS: Symposium speakers will include Michael Wiant, former head of anthropology at the Illinois State Museum and director of Dickson Mounds Museum; Bill Kemp, librarian and archivist of the McLean County Museum of History; Hinda Seif, UIS associate professor of sociology/anthropology and women & gender studies; Tiffani Saunders, UIS instructor of sociology and African American studies; Devin Hunter, UIS assistant professor of public history; and Robert Sampson, associate professor of history at Millikin University.
Members of the public are invited to participate in the morning and afternoon sessions from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:45 to 3:45 p.m. free of charge. For a full schedule go to http://go.uis.edu/LLfall2018.
As part of the Lunch & Learn Series, a hot buffet at a cost of $23/per person is required for those who attend the 11:30 a.m. presentation. Reservations for the lunch presentation are requested, as seating is limited. The registration deadline is one week prior to the event.
Visit www.uis.edu/advancement/alumni/ to register online. For more information, contact the UIS Office of Advancement at 217/206-6058 or email advancement@uis.edu.
