UIS Visual Arts Gallery announces the 2018 silent auction and benefit fundraising exhibition

University of Illinois Springfield Visual Arts Gallery will hold its annual silent auction and benefit fundraising exhibition starting on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. All events are open to the public.
The auction will offer more than 100 items donated by local and regional artists. Ceramics, photography, glass, painting and drawing, crafts and more will be available at the auction. This event guarantees something for everyone, plus great food, drinks and fun all in support of the UIS Visual Arts Gallery mission.
Bidding begins on Monday, Dec. 3 and a closing event, along with final bidding, will take place on Thursday, Dec. 6 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Visual Arts Gallery, room 201 in the Health and Science Building on campus.
This year, the event will also feature a performance by UIS Music Camerata scholarship students from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Abigail Walsh, director of the program, will lead performances by a string quartet, soloists, and a voice, violin and piano trio.
All proceeds from the silent auction will benefit UIS Visual Arts Gallery programming throughout the year.
The Visual Arts Gallery is centrally located on the UIS campus in the Health and Science Building, Room 201, and is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit the UIS Visual Arts Gallery website at www.uis.edu/visualarts/gallery or contact the gallery at 217/206-6506 or alach@uis.edu.
