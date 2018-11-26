UIS Music Program presents Fall Showcase Concert featuring a variety of music

University of Illinois Springfield Music Program presents its Fall Showcase Concert featuring performances by the UIS Orchestra, UIS Chorus and UIS Band. The performance is free and open to the public.
WHEN: Friday, November 30, 2018, at 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Sangamon Auditorium at UIS
DETAILS: The UIS Orchestra, under the direction of Adjunct Professor Christopher Raymond, will open the program with Leroy Anderson’s “The Waltzing Cat” followed by the world premiere of Ralph Lewis’ “Pioneer’s Rest.” The UIS Chorus will join the orchestra for Faure’s “Pavane Op. 50” and the orchestra will finish with the opening movement of Franz Schubert’s “Unfinished Symphony.”
Directed by Associate Professor of Ethnomusicology Sharon Graf, the UIS Chorus will perform several works including “December Snow” by Hellen Bell/ Franz Schubert and a Jamaican folk song, “Liza (Water Come a Me Eye), arranged by Steven Burnett.
The UIS Band will close the program, under the direction of Applied Music Specialist Abigail Walsh, with works including “Symphonic Suite from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” by Patrick Doyle and “A Childhood Remembered” by Rossano Galante.
Donations are welcome and will be used to benefit the UIS Music Student Merit Award. The UIS Music program began in 2001 and is comprised of students, faculty, staff and alumni, as well as Springfield community members, all with a variety of skill levels.
Anyone who is interested in joining the UIS chorus, band or chamber orchestra may contact Abigail Walsh at 217/206-7549 or music@uis.edu.
