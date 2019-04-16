UIS Music Program presents Spring Showcase Concert on April 26

Music Program presents its Spring Showcase Concert featuring performances by the UIS Orchestra, UIS Chorus and UIS Band. The performance is free and open to the public.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019
WHERE: Sangamon Auditorium, located in the Public Affairs Center at UIS
DETAILS: The event will feature a wide array of music including the Overture to Johann Strauss II’s “Die Fledermaus,” “The Seal Lullaby” by Eric Whitacre and Holst’s “Suite in F” for concert band. This concert will also feature UIS Music Soloist Competition winners Sherri Mitchell (soprano) and Ender Kunz (trombone), who will perform with the orchestra, and Gabrial Cofield who will perform a marimba solo.
The UIS Orchestra, under the direction of guest conductor Christopher Raymond, will lead the program with music from Strauss, David, Donizetti and Brahms. Two of the works that will be performed serve as preview for the highly anticipated “World of Dance” concert that the group will present on at 3 p.m. on May 5 in Sangamon Auditorium in combination with the UIS Cello Choir and the Springfield Ballet Company.
Directed by Associate Professor of Ethnomusicology Sharon Graf, the UIS Chorus will perform a set of pop and classical song selections including Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition,” “Brindisi” by Giuseppe Verdi and Paich/Porcaro’s popular hit “Africa.”
The UIS Band will end the program under the direction of Applied Music Specialist Abigail Walsh. The program will begin with Rossano Galante’s “Whispers from Beyond,” followed by Chance’s “Variations on a Korean Folk Song,” Texidor’s “Amparito Roca” and John Williams’ “Catch Me If You Can” featuring alto saxophone faculty soloist Robert Brooks.
Donations are welcome and will be used to benefit the UIS Music Student Merit Award. The UIS Music program began in 2001 and is comprised of students, faculty, staff and alumni, as well as Springfield community members, all with a variety of skill levels.
Anyone who is interested in joining the UIS chorus, band or orchestra may contact Abigail Walsh at 217/206-7549 or music@uis.edu.
