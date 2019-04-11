Thursday, April 11, 2019
UIS Lunch & Learn Series presents "Three-I Baseball & Forgotten Voices of Illinois"
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019
WHERE: UIS Student Union Ballroom, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield
DETAILS: Bill Kemp, archivist and librarian at the McLean County Museum of History, will explore the Three-I professional baseball league (Illinois-Indiana-Iowa League) and how it shaped the history of professional sports in the Midwest from 1920-1940.
John Hallwas, award-winning author and editor of more than two dozen books related to Illinois history and literature and professor emeritus of English at Western Illinois University, will present “Forgotten Voices: Six Illinois Authors You Need to Know.”
The cost for the hot buffet lunch and program is $23/per person. Reservations are requested, as seating is limited. The registration deadline is one week prior to each event.
These lunch-time programs will stimulate thinking as they build upon the University’s tradition of open and intelligent dialogue.
Visit https://go.uis.edu/LLspring2019 to register online. For more information, contact the UIS Office of Advancement at 217/206-6058 or email advancement@uis.edu.
