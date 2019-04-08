UIS Student Technology, Arts & Research Symposium to showcase research, creativity and innovation

WHEN: 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17
5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 18
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 19
WHERE: UIS campus – with various presentations in the Student Union, Public Affairs Center and Brookens Auditorium
DETAILS: UIS undergraduate and graduate students will present their research and creative activities through short talks, poster presentations, art exhibitions, musical and theatrical performances. The symposium gives the community a chance to learn about the variety of work being done by students and gives businesses the opportunity to network with potential new talent.
Wednesday, April 17
- Business students will present their pitches and oral presentations starting at 4 p.m. in the Public Affairs Center.
- UIS faculty members Peter Boltuc (Philosophy) and Elham Khorasani Buxton (Computer Science) will present an Artificial Intelligence Workshop at 5:30 p.m. in Brookens Auditorium.
- Keynote Speaker David Gunkel, a professor at Northern Illinois University, will speak at 6 p.m. in Brookens Auditorium on “How to Survive the Robot Apocalypse.” Gunkel is an award-winning educator and scholar, specializing in the philosophy of technology with a particular focus on information & communication technology.
- The Launch of the “Alchemist Review”, a literary journal, takes place in Brookens Auditorium at 5 p.m.
- Amina Gautier, author of three short story collections and winner of the Flannery O’Connor Award, will be reading her fiction work at 6 p.m. in Brookens Auditorium.
- UIS Theatre, in the Dept. of Art, Music, and Theatre, presents “Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” a play by Sarah Ruhl, at 7:30 p.m., in the Studio Theatre, followed by a talk-back at approximately 9:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $14 for adults, $12 for senior citizens (65 or older with a picture I.D.), $10 for UIS faculty/staff, $8 for UIS students (and all other college-level students). Purchase tickets by calling 217/206-PLAY (7529) or visit www.uis.edu/theatre.
- Student oral presentations will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Student Union second floor conference rooms.
- Art and poster sessions will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Student Union pre-function area.
- A UIS Music Recital, featuring the UIS Jazz Band, will close out the symposium at 1 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom.
