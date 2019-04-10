UIS Visual Arts Program to present multiple exhibits featuring alumni and students’ work

Visual Arts Program will present multiple exhibits featuring the work of its alumni and current students. All exhibits will open on Thursday, April 18, and run through Thursday, May 9, 2019. A reception for the alumni and student exhibits will take place simultaneously from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in the UIS Visual Arts Gallery and the Access Gallery. A shuttle will provide transportation between the two locations. Both exhibits are free and open to the public.
Alumni exhibit “Perfect Tens”
“Perfect Tens” features the work of ten UIS Visual Arts Program alumni, selected from the past ten years of graduates. The artwork will be displayed in the UIS Visual Arts Gallery, located in the Health and Science Building, Room 201. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
A perfect ten indicates a high score, or perfected condition. Visual Arts Program exhibiting alumni in “Perfect Tens” are artists that have continued their trajectory in visual arts and demonstrate notable skill, growth and sophistication in their work. The UIS Visual Arts Program faculty have selected and invited these ten exhibiting artists, as a reflection of the Visual Arts Program and to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates.
“Perfect Tens” will feature a range of media that will include painting, video, sculpture and ceramics, among others. Exhibiting artists include Brad Balster (2012), Christina Hanula (2017), Judah Johnson (2011), Skan Jolly (2012), Grace Katalinich (2017), Allan J. Masterson (2013), Abigail McKinnie (2018), Tyler Phibbs (2016), Almendra Rodriguez (2017) and Darrin Simmons (2016).
Student exhibits “(un)noticeable” and “Forthcoming”
Two student exhibits “(un)noticeable” and “Forthcoming” will be presented in the UIS Access Gallery, located in the Visual and Performing Arts Building (VPA). Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“(un)noticeable” features work by UIS Visual Arts graduating senior Tyrone Burnett. The exhibit explores the idea of a man who notices the things that are not seen. The exhibit will feature ceramic sculptures that give form to humans as emotions, stereotypes and experiences. Burnett uses symbols to represent both good and bad emotions that humans cannot see or understand, dealing with the idea of fearing what you can become.
Held in conjunction, “Forthcoming”, curated by Tyrone Burnett, will feature work by UIS students Cameron Seibert, Zoey Pritchett, Cheyenne Drink and Hasani Cannon. This exhibit will feature ceramics, painting, drawing and mixed media.
For more information on the multiple exhibits, contact the UIS Visual Arts Program at 217/206-6240 or art@uis.edu.
No comments:
Post a Comment