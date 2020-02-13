Thursday, February 13, 2020
UIS, Junior League and United Way seek nominations for the 12th annual Good as Gold volunteer awards
The awards recognize volunteers who use their time and talents to help improve the lives of others in the Springfield area. More than 40 awards will be given to Sangamon County community volunteers, organizations and businesses.
Individuals and organizations can be nominated in several categories including Heart of Gold, Youth Volunteer, Organization of the Year and Distinguished Volunteer. The ceremony will also recognize UIS and/or Lincoln Land Community College faculty/staff members and students who have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to service.
Businesses may apply for the Good as Gold Business Honor Roll. The honor roll recognizes businesses that have given back to our community thought direct service and charitable giving.
Event details, descriptions of the awards categories and the online nomination forms can be found on the UIS Volunteer & Civic Engagement Center website. The nomination deadline is March 1.
For more information, contact Jill Hawkins, UIS Volunteer and Civic Engagement Center program director, at 217-206-8635 or jhawki2@uis.edu.
