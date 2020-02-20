UIS Speaker Series presents “Pleasure & Politics of Latino Popular Music” with author Frances Aparicio

Engaged Citizenship Common Experience (ECCE) Speaker Series will welcome Professor Frances Aparicio to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the University of Illinois Press “Latinos in the Chicago and Midwest Book Series.” Aparicio will discuss the history of the groundbreaking series and her own work on Latin music. This lecture and discussion are free and open to public.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020
WHERE: Brookens Auditorium, located on the lower level of Brookens Library
DETAILS: Aparicio will introduce the audience to Latino music forms and the ways local music traditions have helped Puerto Ricans heal and grieve after Hurricane Maria. Through her books, she has explored the politics of sonic traditions, the construction of blackness and the role of women in popular music.
Aparicio is a professor emeritus of Spanish and Portuguese and was director of the Latina and Latino Studies Program at Northwestern University. She is an award-winning author of books including “Negotiating Latinidad: Intralatina/o Lives in Chicago” (University of Illinois Press 2019) and co-editor of various critical anthologies. A founding editor of the “Latinos in Chicago and the Midwest Book Series” at the University of Illinois Press, she has facilitated and fostered book publications and new research in this field.
This event is co-sponsored by the University of Illinois Press, UIS Department of Sociology and Anthropology, UIS Department of Women and Gender Studies and the UIS Diversity Center.
Individuals with disabilities who anticipate the need for accommodations should contact the UIS Speaker Series Office at 217-206-6245 or speakerseries@uis.edu in advance. For a list of other upcoming ECCE Speaker Series events, visit uis.edu/speakerseries/.
No comments:
Post a Comment