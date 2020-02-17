UIS Lunch & Learn Series presents “Mysteries of the Past” exploring two historic archeological sites

Lunch & Learn Series presentation on “Mysteries of the Past.” The discussion will explore the unearthing of the 1908 Springfield Race Riot site and the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site.
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020
WHERE: UIS Student Union Ballroom, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield
DETAILS: UIS student Katie Brethorst, a senior history major, will discuss her experience as an intern helping to unearth important historical artifacts from the site of the 1908 Springfield Race Riot, located along the 10th Street railroad tracks and Madison Street in Springfield.
William Iseminger, archaeologist, author and retired assistant site manager of the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, will discuss the prehistoric mysteries of the largest, most complex archaeological site north of Mexico, considered America’s first city.
The cost for the hot buffet lunch and program is $25 per person. Reservations are requested, as seating is limited. The registration deadline is one week prior the event. A discounted subscription is available for $65 per person through Feb. 24 for those interested in attending all three spring Lunch & Learn sessions. The other sessions are “Architecture of Place and Sound” on April 9 and “Historic Settlements” on May 6.
These lunchtime programs aim to stimulate thinking as they build upon the University’s tradition of open and intelligent dialogue.
Visit go.uis.edu/LunchSpring20 to register online. For more information, contact the UIS Office of Advancement at 217-206-6058 or advancement@uis.edu.
