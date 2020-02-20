UIS Visual Arts Gallery presents “Convergence,” a solo exhibition by Associate Professor Shane Harris

Visual Arts Gallery presents “Convergence,” an exhibition of recent works by UIS Associate Professor of Visual Arts Shane Harris. The exhibit will open on Thursday, Feb. 27, and run through Thursday, April 9 and is free and open to the public. An opening reception will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 in the Visual Arts Gallery.
“Convergence” presents new sculptural works that combine various technologies, such as 3D printing, vacuum forming, laser cutting and mold making -- along with additional various mixed media. Through the use of technology and combining it with mixed media, Harris further explores the background and the base on which a couplings of objects exist. The repetition of colors, textures, materials, and shapes that occur in both the background and couplings illustrate the concept that who we are and how we relate to our environment are connected. These objects, similar to people, have different personas depending on where they are and who they are with. In experimenting with the pieces and with the environments he placed them in, Harris discovered the personality of the objects changed depending on its context.
Harris will present an artist lecture from 12-1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 in the Visual Arts Gallery. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
Harris was born in DeKalb, Illinois. He received a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) in ceramics in 2003 and sculpture in 2004. He earned his master’s degree in fine arts from Indiana University in 2007.
His work has been displayed in national exhibitions including the Tampa Contemporary Museum of Art, Manifest Gallery, Kolva-Sullivan Gallery and the Archie Bray Gallery. He has work in private collections, such as the Kinsey Institute. His work has been published in “The Best of 500 Ceramics: Celebrating a Decade in Clay” and “500 Sculptures.”
Harris is the recipient of the Windgate Fellowship at the Archie Bray Foundation in Helena, Montana and the University of Illinois Springfield College of Liberal Arts and Sciences’ Scholarly Enhancement Grant. At UIS, he teaches courses in ceramics, sculpture, 3-D design and professional skills.
This program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.
The Visual Arts Gallery is centrally located on the UIS campus in the Health and Science Building, Room 201, and is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
For more information, visit the UIS Visual Arts Gallery website at uis.edu/visualarts/gallery or contact the gallery at 217-206-6506 or alach@uis.edu.
