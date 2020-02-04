Prospective students are invited to Preview UIS on Feb. 17

Preview UIS from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17 (Presidents Day). UIS was recently ranked the top public regional university in Illinois by U.S. News and World Report.
Prospective freshman, transfer, graduate, international and online students and their guests are welcome at the free event. All students may apply for admission to UIS free of charge for the summer and fall 2020 terms.
Attendees will meet UIS faculty, tour facilities, learn about academic programs, admission, financial aid and merit scholarships. The event will also highlight art programs, athletics, student groups and UIS’ commitment to student success.
Preview UIS will also offer resources for adult learners, spotlighting benefits, such as evening, online, and part-time classes; graduate certificates; family housing; teacher certification and educator endorsement options.
RSVPS are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Other upcoming Preview UIS days include Saturday, March 28 and Thursday, July 23.
For more information on Preview UIS or to RSVP, visit go.uis.edu/visit or call the UIS Office of Admission at 217-206-4847.
