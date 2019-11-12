Tuesday, November 12, 2019
UIS and the Illinois State Historical Society to co-host the Illinois Statehood Day Symposium
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
WHERE: UIS Student Union Ballroom, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield
DETAILS: Symposium speakers will include April Karlene Anderson-Zorn, Ph.D., an Illinois State University archivist; Debra M. Dudek, author and head of adult and teen services in the Fountaindale Public Library District; John McClarey, an internationally renowned sculptor from Decatur, Illinois; Larry Shiner, Ph.D., UIS professor emeritus of philosophy, history and visual arts; Tina Beaird, a geneaology and local history librarian from the Plainfield School District; and Bernard H. Sieracki, Ph.D., author and instructor of public administration at the University of Illinois at Chicago, Illinois Institute of Technology and UIS.
Members of the public are invited to participate in the morning and afternoon sessions from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m. free of charge. For a full schedule go to go.uis.edu/LunchFall19.
As part of the Lunch & Learn Series, a hot buffet lunch at a cost of $25/per person is available for those who attend the 11:30 a.m. presentation. Reservations for the lunch presentation are requested, as seating is limited. The registration deadline is one week prior to the event.
Visit go.uis.edu/LunchFall19 to register online. For more information, contact the UIS Office of Advancement at 217-206-6058 or advancement@uis.edu.
