UIS Music Program presents "Spanish Caprice" concert
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019
WHERE: Sangamon Auditorium, located in the Public Affairs Center at UIS
DETAILS: Enjoy an afternoon of Latin rhythms and beautiful melodies performed by the UIS Orchestra and Cello Choir including Georges Bizet’s dramatic “Carmen Suite,” Artuto Marquez’s “Danzon No. 2,” Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Cappriccio Espagnol, Op. 34” and more.
Under the baton of UIS Orchestra Director Yona Stamatis, the orchestra will also perform David Burndett’s “Flamenco Fantastico.” UIS Adjunct Professor of Cello Jun Seo will lead the Cello Choir in performing “The Doll’s Burial” from the “Album for the Young Op.39” by Tchaikovsky as well as “Mellow Cellos Tango” by Michael Kibbe.
Donations are welcome and will be used to benefit student recipients of UIS Music scholarships. For more information, contact the UIS Music Program at 217-206-6240 or music@uis.edu.
