UIS Music Program presents “Out of This World” concert

Music Program presents “Out of This World,” a musical and visual multimedia experience featuring performances by the UIS Band, Flute Choir and Trombone Choir.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
WHERE: Sangamon Auditorium, located in the Public Affairs Center at UIS
DETAILS: Come get lost in space as the UIS Band, Flute Choir and Trombone Choir perform music including “Beyond the Cosmos” by David Shaffer, “Saturn the Ringed Planet” by Rob Romeyn, “Journey Through Orion” by Julie Groux, “Out of This World” by John Williams and more. A dramatic evening of awe-inspiring music, storytelling and still and animated visual representations by UIS Associate Professor of Digital Media Brytton Bjorngaard awaits.
Under the baton of UIS Band Director Bill Mitchell, the band will also perform “Starship” by Y. Nishimura, a work for band inspired by a Japanese story of two star-crossed lovers, as well as “Laniakea” by Jack Wilds. The namesake refers to the galaxy supercluster that is home to the Milky Way and means “immense heaven” in Hawaiian. Abigail Walsh, UIS Flute Choir director, will lead the ensemble in Catherine McMichael’s “La Lune et Les Étoiles” (The Moon and the Stars). The Trombone Choir will perform “Hymn from Jupiter” from Gustav Holst’s “The Planets” under Mitchell’s direction as well.
Donations are welcome and will be used to benefit student recipients of UIS Music scholarships. For more information, call 217-206-6240 or email music@uis.edu.
