UIS Music presents “Jazz Café” concert

WHAT: The University of Illinois Springfield Music Program will present its first “Jazz Café” concert as part of a new series. The concert is free and open to the public.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
WHERE: Studio Theatre, located on the lower level of the UIS Public Affairs Center
DETAILS: Come join the UIS Jazz Ensemble for an evening of exciting music featuring “Hay Burner,” arranged by Sammy Nestico; “Isfahan,” arranged by Billy Strayhorn; “At Last,” arranged by Jack Bastow and more.
Under the direction of Benjamin Nichols, this concert marks the premiere of the new “Jazz Café” series here at UIS where audience members can enjoy live jazz music in a relaxed café style setting.
The concert is free, however donations are welcome and will be used to benefit student recipients of UIS Music scholarships. For more information, call 217-206-6240 or email music@uis.edu.
