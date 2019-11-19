UIS Music Program presents “Along the Silk Road”

University of Illinois Springfield Music Program presents “Along the Silk Road” featuring UIS Adjunct Professor of Voice Yichen Li and UIS Adjunct Professor of Piano Hana Lim as part of the new UIS Music Faculty Recital Series. The performance is free and open to the public.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
WHERE: Studio Theatre, located in the Public Affairs Center at UIS
DETAILS: The Yangtze Evening Post described UIS Adjunct Professor of Voice Yichen Li as “a rising star, who has become one of the most outstanding countertenors in China.” Professor Li will be joined by UIS Adjunct Professor of Piano Hana Lim, winner of the Presentation Society Competition, the Sinfonia da Camera Concerto Competition and the Summer Institute Piano Concerto Competition. They will perform works by Vivaldi, Clara Schumann Weijie Gao and more.
Donations are welcome and will be used to benefit student recipients of UIS Music scholarships. For more information, contact the UIS Music Program at 217-206-6240 or music@uis.edu.
