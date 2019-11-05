UIS Music Program presents "The Saxophone through Time"

University of Illinois Springfield Music Program presents “The Saxophone through Time” featuring UIS Jazz Ensemble Director Ben Nichols as part of the new UIS Music Faculty Recital Series. The performance is free and open to the public.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
WHERE: Studio Theatre, located on the lower level of the UIS Public Affairs Center
DETAILS: The event will feature both classical and jazz genres including Alexander Glazunov’s “Concerto in E- Flat Major,” as well as “Lester Leaps In” by Lester Young, “Blues for Alice” by Charlie Parker and “26-2” by John Coltrane. Nichols will be accompanied by classical pianist Ieng-Ieng (Kevina) Lam and jazz pianist Joshua Bell.
Nichols has been featured on dozens of recordings and hundreds of performances around the world. He wrote and performed horn lines as part of the Ryan Innes Band (“American Idol,” “The Voice,”) which won by popular vote the $10,000 grand prize at the Stadium of Fire in 2012 and opened for the Beach Boys. Nicholas earned a master’s degree from the New England Conservatory of Music, where he studied with jazz legends Jerry Bergonzi, Miguel Zenon, Donny McCaslin and Jason Moran.
The concert is free, however donations are welcome and will be used to benefit student recipients of UIS Music scholarships. For more information, call 217-206-6240 or email music@uis.edu.
