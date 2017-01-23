UIS English Department to host "Winter Dreams" event featuring live poetry and classical music

WHAT: The University of Illinois Springfield English Department and the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences present “Winter Dreams”. The evening will include original poetry read by members of Springfield Poets and Writers, live classical music by Blackwater String Ensemble, a cash bar and complimentary hors d’oevres. The event is open to the public.
WHEN: Thursday, February 2, 2017, from 7 to 9 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Public Affairs Center Restaurant
DETAILS: In conjunction with Springfield Poets and Writers and the Blackwater String Ensemble, the UIS English Department has created this event both as a fundraiser for graduate students in their newly designed master’s in English program and in an effort to foster a more connected relationship between cultural and fine arts communities in the Springfield area.
A suggested donation of $12 ($6 for current UIS students) will help to fund graduate students’ professional development, including attending conferences and literary festivals and performing research.
In the fall of 2015, the UIS English Department launched its redesigned master’s degree program. Its curriculum was re-created to better prepare students for the digital and technologically-based aspects of positions in teaching, writing, and publishing. The proceeds from “Winter Dreams” will support students in the program’s two tracks—Digital Pedagogy and Digital Publishing.
For more information about the UIS English Department, visit the department's website or connect with the department on Facebook.
Questions about the event may be directed to UIS English Instructor Gillian Bauer at 217/206-8332 or gbaue2@uis.edu.
