Tuesday, January 24, 2017
UIS Speaker Series to screen and discuss documentary on North Korea and propaganda
WHEN: Monday, February 6, 2017, at 6 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Brookens Auditorium, located on the lower level of Brookens Library
DETAILS: Longoria was allowed to film within North Korea, although his visit was monitored by a Spanish sympathizer for the North Korean government who himself becomes a subject of the documentary. The film includes interviews as well as archival and contemporary news footage as it attempts to describe the nation’s social and political realities with attention to media manipulation by and against the government of North Korea.
The ECCE Speaker Series will screen and discuss the film, confronting basic and important questions about how people around the world acquire political knowledge of places and events they’ve never experienced.
The discussion following the screening will be moderated by Richard Gilman-Opalsky, UIS associate professor and chair of political science. He is the founder of Political Art and the Public Sphere (PAPS). The idea behind PAPS is to consider how “political art” raises provocative social and political questions, and to engage in discussion with students, faculty, and members of the general public.
Individuals with disabilities who anticipate the need for accommodations should contact the UIS Speaker Series Office at 217/206-8507 or speakerseries@uis.edu in advance.
For a list of other upcoming ECCE Speaker Series events, visit www.uis.edu/speakerseries/. All events are free and open to the public.
Posted by Blake Wood at 9:29 AM
Labels: public, Public Policy
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment