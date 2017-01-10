Tuesday, January 10, 2017
UIS faculty to take part in an Inauguration Day panel discussion
WHEN: Friday, January 20, 2017, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Innovate Springfield, 15 Old State Capitol Plaza, Springfield, Illinois (2nd Floor)
DETAILS: The unprecedented events of Election 2016 have shaken longstanding assumptions about American politics and left many people with questions. On Inauguration Day, a panel of scholars will be on hand at Innovate Springfield to answer them.
Any and all questions about the history of elections, politics, and presidential inaugurations are welcome. Panelists will explore topics such as: What is the electoral college and why was it created? When else has the popular vote and the electoral college been split? When was the last time an underdog candidate upset the favorite? How does the president-elect’s background compare to other presidents? When was the last time the country was this polarized? Based on the study of past events, where might the country be headed now?
The panel will include Devin Hunter, UIS assistant professor of history; Ken Owen, UIS assistant professor of history; Magic Wade, UIS assistant professor of political science; Christian McWhirter, research historian at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, and Christopher Schnell, consulting historian at the Springfield Art Association.
The public is invited to attend this free event. Street parking is available.
