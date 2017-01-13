Friday, January 13, 2017
UIS to host a day-long seminar on how to lobby the Illinois General Assembly effectively
WHEN: Friday, January 27, 2017, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Public Affairs Center, Conference Rooms C/D
DETAILS: Participants will receive vital information on practical lobbying skills and resources, advanced strategies and tactics, state budget insights and considerations and winning grassroots efforts from various experienced and successful lobbyists and senior administrative officials.
Featured speakers include: Amy Ballinger-Cole, ABC Consulting; John Lowder, Lowder Governmental Solutions, LLC; Kim Clarke Maisch, Cigna Healthcare; Professor David Merriman, University of Illinois at Chicago; Ashley Munson, Illinois Environmental Council; Courtney Nottage, Fletcher, O’Brien, Kasper & Nottage, P.C.; Polly Poskin, Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault, and Josh Weger, Indiana Illinois Iowa Foundation for Fair Contracting.
The registration fee is $300 and covers the cost of attendance, an electronic copy of the publication “Lobbying Illinois: How You Can Make a Difference in Public Policy”, plus a continental breakfast, lunch, and afternoon refreshments. Seating is limited. Register online at www.uis.edu/illaps/the-third-house-state-lobbying-essentials-2017/.
The event is open to anyone who registers, but is designed for lobbyists, prospective lobbyists, legislative liaisons, government affairs representatives, members of the media, not-for-profit advocates and executives, state and local government officials and employees and students.
For more information, contact the UIS Institute for Legal, Legislative and Policy Studies at 217/206-6364 or illaps-events@uis.edu.
