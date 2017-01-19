Thursday, January 19, 2017
UIS Speaker Series to screen Netflix documentary that explores mass incarceration as a form of slavery
WHEN: Friday, February 3, 2017, at 6 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Brookens Auditorium, located on the lower level of Brookens Library
DETAILS: Centered on race in the United States criminal justice system, the film is titled after the Thirteenth Amendment to the constitution, which outlawed slavery (unless as punishment for a crime). The documentary argues that slavery is being effectively perpetuated through mass incarceration.
The filmmaker argues that the criminal justice system has been exploited through a variety of bad legislation measures passed by and supported by many U.S. congress members and U.S. presidents. As a result, many African Americans and other minorities from impoverished environments found themselves in vulnerable positions, mostly commonly landing them in prison after the passing of this legislation.
The discussion will be moderated by Kamau Kemayo, UIS associate professor and chair of African-American Studies. Other panelists include Illinois Innocence Project exoneree Teshome Campbell; Larry Golden, UIS emeritus professor and founding director of the Illinois Innocence Project; and Deanie Brown, UIS associate chancellor for access & equal opportunity.
Individuals with disabilities who anticipate the need for accommodations should contact the UIS Speaker Series Office at 217/206-8507 or speakerseries@uis.edu in advance.
This event is co-sponsored by the UIS Diversity Center. For a list of other upcoming ECCE Speaker Series events, visit www.uis.edu/speakerseries/. All events are free and open to the public.
