UIS Theatre to hold open auditions for upcoming performances of "Almost, Maine"
Crew interviews will begin at 6 p.m., followed by auditions at 7 p.m. both nights. Roles and crew positions are open to students, faculty, staff, and community members. Callbacks are slated for Tuesday, Jan. 24.
A limited number of scripts are available for checkout at the front desk at Brookens Library at UIS. Prepared one minute contemporary monologues and headshots/resumes are appreciated, but not mandatory. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script.
“Almost, Maine” will be performed April 7-9 and 13-15, 2017 in the Studio Theatre, located on the lower level of the Public Affairs Center. UIS Associate Professor of Theatre Eric Thibodeaux-Thompson will direct with scenic design by UIS Assistant Professor of Theatre Dathan Powell.
“On a cold, clear, moonless night in the middle of winter, all is not quite what it seems in the remote, mythical town of Almost, Maine. As the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and often hilarious ways. Knees are bruised, Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend – almost – in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.” – From Dramatists Play Service, Inc.
For more information, contact Eric Thibodeaux-Thompson at 217/206-6613 or ethib1@uis.edu. You can also visit the UIS Theatre website at www.uis.edu/theatre.
