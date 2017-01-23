UIS to celebrate Black History Month 2017

The University of Illinois Springfield will celebrate Black History Month in February with a variety of events designed to educate and raise awareness. The theme of this year’s celebration is P.O.W.E.R. (Perseverance, Opportunity, Wealth, Education, and Responsibility). The following events are free and open to the public.
Wednesday, February 1
Candle Light Vigil
Students and community members are invited to participate in a Candle Light Vigil honoring the life of anyone who they have lost. Participants are encouraged to light a candle and say a few remarks for that special person. The vigil will start at 10 a.m. in the Sangamon Auditorium Lobby.
Friday, February 3
13th: The Distance for How Far We’ve Come and Haven’t Is the Only Thing Equal
The UIS Engaged Citizenship Common Experience (ECCE) Speaker Series presents a screening of the Netflix documentary film “13th” by director Ava DuVernay. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Illinois Innocence Project exoneree Teshome Campbell and other special guests starting at 6 p.m. in Brookens Auditorium, located in the lower level of Brookens Library.
Tuesday, February 7
Know Your Heritage Bowl
Watch UIS students participate/compete in a trivia game to learn about important people, inventions, and legislations that impact the way we see society today. This event will take place at 9 p.m. in Brookens Auditorium, located in the lower level of Brookens Library.
Friday, February 10
Black Male Collegiate Society Induction Ceremony
Join the night of festivities as UIS celebrates black males on their accomplishment of being inducted into the Black Male Collegiate Society. Hear from various members and newly inducted members on their journey from maleness to manhood. This event starts at 5:30 p.m. in the Public Affairs Center, Conference Rooms C/D.
Sunday, February 19
Soul Food Festival
The Soul Food Festival will serve to educate, entertain, and unite participants through performances such as poetry, dance, singing and stepping. Additionally, there will be a variety of Soul Food dishes for participants to enjoy. This event will take place at 7 p.m. in the Student Life Building (SLB) Gym, located on the east side of campus.
Tuesday, February 21
Black Lives Matter: Through the Prism of Fredrick Douglass
The UIS Engaged Citizenship Common Experience (ECCE) Speaker Series presents “Black Lives Matter - Through the Prism of Fredrick Douglass”. The panel discussion will explore the Black Lives Matter Movement through the prism of Douglass' “West India Emancipation” speech of 1857. The event starts at 6 p.m. in Brookens Auditorium, located on the lower level of Brookens Library.
For more information on Black History Month events, visit the UIS Diversity Center website at www.uis.edu/diversitycenter/ or contact Justin Rose, Diversity Center student program advisor, at 217/206-6333 or jrose22@uis.edu.
