Thursday, February 2, 2017
UIS, Junior League and United Way seek nominations for the annual Good as Gold volunteer awards
The awards recognize volunteers who use their time and talents to help improve the lives of others in the Springfield area. Over 40 awards will be given to Sangamon County community volunteers, organizations, and businesses.
Individuals and organizations can be nominated in several categories including Heart of Gold, Youth Volunteer, Organization of the Year and Distinguished Volunteer. The ceremony will also recognize UIS and/or LLCC faculty/staff members and students who have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to service.
Businesses may apply for the Good as Gold Business Honor Roll. The honor roll recognizes businesses that have given back to our community thought direct service and charitable giving.
Over the past eight years, the ceremony has recognized hundreds of volunteers for freely giving their time and talents to make Springfield a better place to live and thrive.
Event details, descriptions of the awards categories, and the online nomination forms can be found at www.uis.edu/volunteer/communitypartners/goodasgold/. The nomination deadline is March 1, 2017.
For questions please contact, Mark Dochterman, director of the UIS Volunteer & Civic Engagement Center, at mdoch2@uis.edu or 217/206-8448.
