UIS Lunch & Learn Series presents "Establishing Springfield – and the Horseshoe too!"

Office of Advancement, Alumni SAGE Society, Chancellor’s Office and the Illinois State Historical Society presents “Establishing Springfield – and the Horseshoe too!” as part of the Lunch and Learn Series.
WHEN: Thursday, February 23, 2017, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: Public Affairs Center (PAC) Conference Room C/D, located on the lower level of the PAC on the UIS campus.
DETAILS: Linda Garvert, retired staff member of the Sangamon Valley Collection at Lincoln Library, presents on the people, places and events which established Springfield. Howard Seidel, UIS executive chef, and Randy Williams, culinary instructor/food expert, share tales and ingredients which “cooked up” the legendary horseshoe sandwich and the program’s horseshoe buffet.
The cost for the hot buffet lunch and program is $23/per person. Reservations are requested, as seating is limited. A discounted series subscription is available for $60/per person.
Other upcoming Lunch & Learn events include “The Bears and the 'Gettes” on March 29 and “The Great Outdoors” on April 18. These lunch-time programs will stimulate thinking as they build upon the university's tradition of open and intelligent dialogue.
Visit www.uis.edu/advancement/alumni/ to register online. For more information, contact the UIS Office of Advancement at 217/206-6058 or email advancement@uis.edu.
No comments:
Post a Comment