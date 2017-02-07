Tuesday, February 7, 2017

UIS Speaker Series explores Black Lives Matter through the prism of Fredrick Douglass

WHAT: The University of Illinois Springfield Engaged Citizenship Common Experience (ECCE) Speaker Series presents “Black Lives Matter - Through the Prism of Fredrick Douglass”. The panel discussion will explore the Black Lives Matter Movement through the prism of Douglass' “West India Emancipation” speech of 1857.

WHEN: Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at 6 p.m.

WHERE: UIS Brookens Auditorium, located on the lower level of Brookens Library

DETAILS: The event, as part of Black History Month, will highlight societal and legal institutional challenges that are faced today by African Americans. By illustrating their plight, this event hopes to build awareness to the struggles faced by at-risk populations in general, and African Americans specifically.

Panelists include Dorine Brand, UIS assistant professor of public health; Pastor Jerry Doss, lead pastor of Abundant Faith Christian Center in Springfield; Ty Dooley, UIS assistant professor of public administration and director of the Master of Public Administration (MPA) Program; Tess Dooley, UIS visiting instructor of legal studies; and Tiffani Saunders, UIS instructor of sociology and African-American studies.

This event is co-sponsored by the UIS Diversity Center and the UIS Departments of Legal Studies, African-American Studies and Public Health.

Individuals with disabilities who anticipate the need for accommodations should contact the UIS Speaker Series Office at 217/206-8507 or speakerseries@uis.edu in advance.

For a list of other upcoming ECCE Speaker Series events, visit www.uis.edu/speakerseries/. All events are free and open to the public.
