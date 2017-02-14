Tuesday, February 14, 2017
UIS Speaker Series presents "Literary Citizenship: Publishing, Writing, and Editing in 2017"
WHEN: Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at 7 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Brookens Auditorium, located on the lower level of Brookens Library
DETAILS: Sullivan and Reed will read from their new books of poetry and discuss literary citizenship and the publishing process in the 21st century. As the founder of YesYes Books, a leading independent press recognized nationally for its commitment to diversity, Sullivan will discuss how she sustains an equitable press and builds a social just literary community. As a writer published by YesYes books, Reed will discuss the editorial relationship from the writer’s standpoint. He will also discuss the creation of “The History of Flamboyance”, a collection which explores place and the black queer experience, among other topics.
Sullivan is the author of “Necessary Fire”, winner of the St Lawrence Book Award (Black Lawrence Press, 2015). Her poems have appeared in Boston Review, Southern Humanities Review, and elsewhere. She is the editor-in-chief of Vinyl Poetry and the publisher at YesYes Books. She holds a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) from Virginia Tech.
Reed’s first full-length book of poetry, “Indecency”, is forthcoming from Coffee House Press in 2018. His work appears—or soon will—in Best American Essays, Callaloo, The Iowa Review, The Kenyon Review, and elsewhere. He received his MFA at Washington University in St. Louis.
Individuals with disabilities who anticipate the need for accommodations should contact the UIS Speaker Series Office at 217/206-8507 or speakerseries@uis.edu in advance.
This event is co-sponsored by the UIS College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and the Shelterbelt Reading Series. For a list of other upcoming ECCE Speaker Series events, visit www.uis.edu/speakerseries/. All events are free and open to the public.
Posted by Blake Wood at 10:54 AM
Labels: ECCE Speaker Series, public, Students
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment