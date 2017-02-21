Tuesday, February 21, 2017
UIS Speaker Series to host "The U.S. Immigrant Population: Myths vs. Facts" panel discussion
WHAT: The University of Illinois Springfield Engaged Citizenship Common Experience (ECCE) Speaker Series will explore “The U.S. Immigrant Population: Myths vs. Facts” during a panel discussion.
WHEN: Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at 4 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Brookens Auditorium, located on the lower level of Brookens Library
DETAILS: Immigration has become a hotly contested political issue in the United States. The goal of this panel discussion is to dispel the myths associated with immigration and give the audience a clearer understanding of the subject.
The panel will explore the history of immigration to the United States and immigration policy. Participants will learn about the impact of immigrant workers on the U.S. economy, consumer prices, and associated human rights issues. The panel will also discuss how American culture has been influenced by immigrant populations.
Panelists include Adriana Crocker, UIS associate professor of political science; Anette Sikka, UIS assistant professor of legal studies and Yona Stamatis, UIS assistant professor of ethnomusicology.
Individuals with disabilities who anticipate the need for accommodations should contact the UIS Speaker Series Office at 217/206-8507 or speakerseries@uis.edu in advance.
This event is co-sponsored by the UIS Diversity Center and Gamma Phi Omega International Sorority, Inc. For a list of other upcoming ECCE Speaker Series events, visit www.uis.edu/speakerseries/. All events are free and open to the public.
