Thursday, February 2, 2017
UIS town hall meeting to explore the implications of President Trump’s executive order on immigration
WHEN: Tuesday, February 7, 2017, from 5 to 6 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Public Affairs Center, Sangamon Auditorium Lobby
DETAILS: This town hall meeting will offer an opportunity for students and community members to learn more about how Trump’s recent executive order on immigration and refugees may affect themselves, their friends, and/or their families. Individual legal advice will not be given, but audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions.
Panelists will include Anette Sikka, UIS assistant professor of legal studies; Deborah Anthony, UIS associate professor of legal studies; Lauren Myerscough-Mueller; UIS Illinois Innocence Project staff attorney; and Jonathan GoldbergBelle, UIS director of International Programs.
The event is sponsored by the UIS Diversity Center, Legal Studies Department and the Division of Student Affairs.
For more information, contact Sophia Gehlhausen, UIS Diversity Center program and outreach coordinator, at 217/206-6333 or sophia@uis.edu.
