Thursday, February 2, 2017

UIS town hall meeting to explore the implications of President Trump’s executive order on immigration

WHAT: The University of Illinois Springfield will host a town hall meeting exploring the implication of President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees. The event is free and open to the public.

WHEN: Tuesday, February 7, 2017, from 5 to 6 p.m.

WHERE: UIS Public Affairs Center, Sangamon Auditorium Lobby

DETAILS: This town hall meeting will offer an opportunity for students and community members to learn more about how Trump’s recent executive order on immigration and refugees may affect themselves, their friends, and/or their families. Individual legal advice will not be given, but audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Panelists will include Anette Sikka, UIS assistant professor of legal studies; Deborah Anthony, UIS associate professor of legal studies; Lauren Myerscough-Mueller; UIS Illinois Innocence Project staff attorney; and Jonathan GoldbergBelle, UIS director of International Programs.

The event is sponsored by the UIS Diversity Center, Legal Studies Department and the Division of Student Affairs.

For more information, contact Sophia Gehlhausen, UIS Diversity Center program and outreach coordinator, at 217/206-6333 or sophia@uis.edu.
