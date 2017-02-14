UIS students to hold Dance Marathon to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network

Dance Marathon as part of a fundraising campaign for the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) at HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital in Springfield. Members of the public are invited to participate.
WHEN: Friday, February 24, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.
WHERE: The Recreation and Athletic Center (TRAC) on the UIS campus
DETAILS: Participants can sign up for the Dance Marathon as an individual or as part of a team with a fundraising goal. Anyone is welcome to participate and can register online at www.dmuis.org or at the event. Participants pay a $5 registration fee and are asked to fundraise at least $20 by February 24.
The Dance Marathon will feature a DJ, a variety of performances by different organizations and food coordinating with the themes “Birthday”, “Luau”, “Mardi Gras” and “Olympics”.
Six local families who have benefited from the Children’s Miracle Network at HSHS St. John’s Hospital will share their stories starting at 4:30 p.m.
UIS students have been raising money for the campaign throughout the year. Last year, they raised $6,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network.
No comments:
Post a Comment