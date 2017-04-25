25th annual UIS Springfest begins with Scavenger Hunt

Hundreds of students helped to kick off the 25th annual Springfest celebration at the University of Illinois Springfield with the annual Scavenger Hunt on April 17, 2017. Springfest is one of the longest running student traditions on campus, which started in 1992.
Scavenger Hunt participants were given a surprise list of more 200 items to collect during a one-hour period. Points were awarded based on the number of total items collected.
Students were not allowed to use cars, bikes, or other transportation and had to collect all of the items on campus.
This year, there are 45 teams expected to participate in Springfest for a total of 630 students.
