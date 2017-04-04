Tuesday, April 4, 2017

UIS Speaker Series celebrates Earth Week with "River Reconnections: A Story of Science and Hope"

WHAT: The University of Illinois Springfield Engaged Citizenship Common Experience (ECCE) Speaker Series presents “River Reconnections: A Story of Science and Hope” featuring speaker Michelle Carr, Illinois State Director of The Nature Conservancy. Her presentation is sponsored by the Edmund L. Kowalczyk Fund for Leadership at UIS.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: UIS Brookens Auditorium, located on the lower level of Brookens Library

DETAILS: In honor of Earth Week, Carr will help all in attendance understand how social and environmental resilience is possible in cities, farmlands, artificial waterways and other built environments.

She will share:
  • Current efforts to bridge the perceived gaps between conservation science and economic decision-making.
  • How central Illinois land and water conservations practices are contributing to global solutions.
  • Information about her own efforts to advance critical conversation, issues, such as climate change, across the state.
  • How all in attendance can take a leadership role in local restoration and conservation projects.
Individuals with disabilities who anticipate the need for accommodations should contact the UIS Speaker Series Office at 217/206-8507 or speakerseries@uis.edu in advance.

For a list of other upcoming ECCE Speaker Series events, visit www.uis.edu/speakerseries/. All events are free and open to the public.
