UIS Speaker Series celebrates Earth Week with "River Reconnections: A Story of Science and Hope"

WHEN: Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at 7:00 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Brookens Auditorium, located on the lower level of Brookens Library
DETAILS: In honor of Earth Week, Carr will help all in attendance understand how social and environmental resilience is possible in cities, farmlands, artificial waterways and other built environments.
She will share:
- Current efforts to bridge the perceived gaps between conservation science and economic decision-making.
- How central Illinois land and water conservations practices are contributing to global solutions.
- Information about her own efforts to advance critical conversation, issues, such as climate change, across the state.
- How all in attendance can take a leadership role in local restoration and conservation projects.
All events are free and open to the public.
