Ten UIS students to present at the U of I Undergraduate Research Day at the Capitol

The students will display their research from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the first floor south corridor of the capitol building. Students will make poster presentations about their research and answer questions from lawmakers and the public.
UIS students will join their peers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and the University of Illinois at Chicago. Students were selected in a competitive process by the Undergraduate Research Steering Committee.
Student
Major
Project
Faculty Mentor
Hometown
Noah Sisson
Business
The BAD System
Bruce Sommer
Virden
Breanna Henderson
Environmental Studies, Sociology/Anthropology
Seeds of Possibility: Social Cohesion and Local Participation in Springfield's Community Gardens
Megan Styles
Springfield
Briana Rodriguez
Political Science
Finding the Beauty in the Ugly
Vicki Perkins
Streamwood
Tonda Chasteen
Biology
Inter-Institutional Collaborative Chemistry Assignments
Layne Morsch
Lewistown
Katelyn Camardelle
Legal Studies / Political Science
United States Maternity Leave and the State-Sponsored Opportunity Gap
Eugene McCarthy
McHenry
Abigail R. Norville
Biology
Hepatitis C Among Homeless People in Major Central Illinois Cities
Tracy Schatteman
Palmer
Jack Zinnen
Biology
Focus Stacking as a Means of Capturing Images of the Small World Around Us
Michael Lemke
Springfield
Christina Hanula
Visual Arts
Dementia
Shane Harris
Springfield
Vanessa Pratt
Legal Studies and Communication
Drug Courts: The Cure for the American Legal System's Addiction to Punishment
Nicole Overcash
Quincy
Leanna Kehl
Psychology
Important Characteristics of Early School Readiness According to Teachers and Caregivers
Michele Miller
Des Plaines
The event is co-sponsored by the UIS Undergraduate Research Support Program and the UIS Chancellor’s Office.
For more information, contact UIS Associate Professor of Chemistry and Director of Undergraduate Student Research Keenan Dungey at 217/206-7345 or kdung1@uis.edu.
