UIS Speaker Series explores "Anarchist Possibilities"

WHAT: The University of Illinois Springfield Engaged Citizenship Common Experience (ECCE) Speaker Series, the Radical Student Union and Political Science Department present a panel discussion and understanding of anarchy.
WHEN: Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at 6:00 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Brookens Auditorium, located on the lower level of Brookens Library
DETAILS: UIS Emeritus Professors Dennis Fox and Ron Sakolsky are self-proclaimed life-long anarchists. Their presentation and panel discussion will briefly highlight the history of anarchism and its impact on the world. They will address the common misunderstandings of anarchism and discuss anarchy in the 21st century and beyond. Participants are encouraged to ask questions about anarchy and why it matters today.
Fox is an emeritus associate professor of legal studies and psychology. He has participated in dozens of panels and workshops regarding theories on psychology and morality of anarchism. His most recent publication is “Psycho-politics: The Cross-Sections of Science and Ideology in the History of Psy-sciences”. Sakolsky is an emeritus professor of public policy. He has written several books relating to anarchism and surrealism like his collection of essays in Creating Anarchy. He is an editor for “The Oystercatcher”, an anarcho-surrealist magazine.
Individuals with disabilities who anticipate the need for accommodations should contact the UIS Speaker Series Office at 217/206-8507 or speakerseries@uis.edu in advance.
For a list of other upcoming ECCE Speaker Series events, visit www.uis.edu/speakerseries/. All events are free and open to the public.
No comments:
Post a Comment