Monday, April 10, 2017

UIS Health & Wellness Fair to offer free health screenings and information

WHAT: University of Illinois Springfield Health Services and Campus Recreation presents the annual Health & Wellness Fair. The event will offer health screenings, information and door prizes. The fair is free and open to the public, students, faculty and staff.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 19, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: The Recreation and Athletic Center (TRAC) at UIS
2171 University Drive, Springfield

DETAILS: The Health & Wellness Fair will offer information on sexual & reproductive health, HIV/AIDS, sleep apnea, veterans’ reintegration, men’s and women’s cancer prevention. There will also be healthy eating information with food samples.

Free cholesterol screenings will be offered, as well as oral cancer, blood pressure, glucose, depression, anxiety and sun exposure screenings. BMI testing will also be available.

The Central Illinois Community Blood Center will also be hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Recreation and Athletic Center (TRAC) for those interested in donating or blood typing.

For more information, contact Linda Nixon of UIS Health Services at 217/206-6676 or uishealthservice@uis.edu. Additional information can also be found on the UIS Health Services website at www.uis.edu/healthservices/.
