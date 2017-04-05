UIS Military & Veterans Club to hold a Food Ruck 3K to benefit the Central Illinois Foodbank

WHEN: Saturday, April 8, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
WHERE: Parking Lot B at the University of Illinois Springfield
DETAILS: Participants are asked to bring a backpack full of canned goods, take on the UIS Cross Country Course (at your speed) and donate the cans at the finish line. The cost to participate with a food donation is $10 or $20 without a donation. Proceeds will benefit the UIS Military and Veterans Club.
HyVee will be matching food donations up to 200 pounds. Other sponsors include Scheels, FitClub, 1 Stop Auto Shop, Landmark Ford, Chatham Cafe, Friendly Chevrolet, the UIS Volunteer and Civic Engagement Center and the UIS Office of Disability Services.
Following the event, an after party will be held at the Chatham VFW Post 4763, located at 501 W. Mulberry Street in Chatham. The event is open to the public.
For more information, contact Ashti Dawson, student president of the UIS Military and Veterans Club, at adaws3@uis.edu or call the UIS Volunteer & Civic Engagement Center at 217/206-7716.
