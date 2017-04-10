Monday, April 10, 2017
UIS Speaker Series and STARS Symposium collaborate on gratitude
WHEN: Thursday, April 20, 2017, at 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Brookens Auditorium, located on the lower level of Brookens Library
DETAILS: Indiana University Associate Professor and Poet Ross Gay will deliver the Student Technology, Arts and Research Symposium (STARS) keynote address exploring the importance of singular compassion for the wounded world through musicality, intelligence and intoxicating joy.
Gay will read from his most recent collection, “Catalogue of Unabashed Gratitude”, which won a National Book Critics Circle Award for Poetry in 2016 and was a finalist for the National Book Award in 2015.
His collection has been called a “bright book of life.”
Ross is the author of three books. He is a founding board member of the Bloomington Community Orchard, a non-profit, free-fruit-for-all food all justice and joy project.
Individuals with disabilities who anticipate the need for accommodations should contact the UIS Speaker Series Office at 217/206-8507 or speakerseries@uis.edu in advance.
For a list of other upcoming ECCE Speaker Series events, visit www.uis.edu/speakerseries/. All events are free and open to the public.
