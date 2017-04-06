Annual UIS symposium to showcase students’ research, creativity and talent

Student Technology, Arts & Research Symposium (STARS). The two-day event showcases student research and creative activities during the academic year. All events are free and open to the public.
WHEN: Thursday, April 20 from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. & Friday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE: UIS campus – with various presentations in the Sangamon Auditorium Lobby, Public Affairs Center, and Brookens Auditorium
DETAILS: UIS undergraduate and graduate students will present their research and creative activities through short talks, poster presentations, art exhibitions and musical performances. All events are free and open to the public. The symposium is also a great opportunity for businesses to explore and network with potential new talent for their organizations.
The symposium events begin on Thursday, April 14, at 1:30 p.m. in Brookens Auditorium with keynote speaker Ross Gay, the author of the books “Against Which”, “Bringing the Shovel Down” and “Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude” and winner of the 2015 National Book Critics Circle Award and the 2016 Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award. A book signing will follow. Oral and poster presentations from students in the College of Business and Management, musical performances and an arts reception are scheduled Thursday afternoon and evening.
Events on Friday, April 21, include additional student oral presentations, a reading of the student directed play, as well as poster presentations, art exhibitions and music. William Cosgrove, former vice president of the World Bank and current chair of the board of the Water Economics, Policy and Governance Research Network (Canada) will speak at 1:30 p.m. in Brookens Auditorium about global efforts to responsibly manage water resources and the need for a U.S. commitment to sustainable development.
For the full STARS schedule, visit http://go.uis.edu/stars/. Questions may be directed to Mike Miller at 217/206-7469 or mmill1@uis.edu or Carolee Rigsbee at 217/206-8254 or crigs2@uis.edu.
