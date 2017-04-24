Monday, April 24, 2017
NPR Illinois hosts first forum on the state budget
The first event will take place in Springfield, IL on Thursday, April 27, 6 p.m. at the Wyndham Springfield City Centre. Moderated by Sean Crawford-NPR Illinois News Director, panelists for the Springfield forum are Amanda Vinicky- Chicago Tonight reporter, former NPR Illinois State House reporter, Jonathan Lackland - Director of State Government Relations at Illinois State University, Howard Peters-AARP Illinois Executive Council Member.
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS has aggregated their budget coverage on the impact of the impasse under the “Past Due” banner at nprillinois.org. Past Due is a commitment by NPR Illinois to cover the historic Illinois budget impasse and to explain the impact that continues to build. NPR Illinois reporters investigate how Illinois is, and will be, affected by the uncertainty.
